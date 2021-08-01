Colorado man killed in rollover crash on I-70

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

UTAH (ABC4) – A Colorado man has died after a crash on I-70 on Friday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, around 5:00 a.m., a man, identified as 54-year-old James Williams of Grand Junction, Colorado, was driving a 2003 Green Chevrolet pickup truck westbound on I-70 when for an unknown reason the truck went into the median.

  • Photos of the crash scene (Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol)
  • Photos of the crash scene (Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol)

The truck then traveled back onto the road and went across all the westbound lanes before leaving the roadway again.

Officials say the truck then rolled, and Williams, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the truck.

Sadly, he died from his injuries in the crash.

No further information on the crash has been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files