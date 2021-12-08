Colorado-based coffee shop expanding to Utah

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Colorado-based coffee shop is expanding to Utah and they’re having a free drink celebration during their grand opening on Dec. 11.

Colorado-based Ziggi’s Coffee is opening its first Utah location in Herriman at 12058 S. Carlsbad Way and will feature a drive-thru along with a walk-up window.

Franchise owners Lisa Tran and David Chance are inviting the community out to the coffee shop’s grand opening on Saturday, where guests will be treated to a free 16 oz. drink of their choice from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This menu is unlike any other coffee shop in Utah and is very inclusive to kids,” said Lisa Tran, one of the franchise owners. “This variety is going to be the perfect addition to our family-centered community.”

The new location will feature a large selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to red bull infusions, a variety of food options, and a kid zone menu featuring kid-friendly items.

“I wanted to join the coffee industry for one simple reason: I love coffee, coffee is fuel,” continued Tran. Ziggi’s Coffee was the ideal opportunity for Tran and Chance to join this industry and open a successful business in their local community.