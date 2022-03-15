SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A crane has collapsed in downtown Salt Lake City, leaving one of its operators injured.

The crane collapse happened Tuesday night just after 9 p.m. at 200 South State Street at the Astra tower, Utah’s tallest tower.

Courtesy: Justin Chapman

The operator fell 15-20 feet and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say the crane also collapsed onto two cars near 150 South State Street.

No other injuries have been reported.

Southbound State Street is currently shut down due to the incident.

This story will be updated.