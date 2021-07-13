Coleman Day: Utah trooper, boy mark five years since rescue

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Five years ago, then 3-year-old Coleman Ross went swimming at the Pineae Gardens Condos in Centerville with his aunt and cousins.

The day soon took a quick turn when Coleman removed his life jacket and started to drown.

Coleman was pulled from the pool and bystanders began performing CPR and calling 911.

One of those emergency responders who heard the call was Sgt. Chamberlin Neff of Utah Highway Patrol. He was off-duty and heading home when he heard dispatch on the scanner.

He found himself close to the pool, so he responded.

Sgt. Neff continued CPR on Coleman until paramedics arrived. Coleman, now 8-years-old, was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital, where he made a full recovery.

In 2016, Coleman’s family spoke with ABC4 about the incident. His mother, Annie Ross, said then that Coleman’s recovery baffled doctors.

“They estimate he was without oxygen from three minutes to as much as nine minutes… Scientifically, it’s not really explainable,” Ross said.

Since the incident, UHP reports Sgt. Neff has become close with Coleman and his family.

“Sgt. Neff notes this as the best moment of his career,” reads a Tuesday Facebook post.