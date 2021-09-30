Coffee chain celebrates newest Utah location

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Northern Utah, you have a new Dutch Bros Coffee location.

On September 30, Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its newest location at 4177 Riverdale Road in Riverdale. This is the second location opening in Utah this month.

Customers visiting the Riverdale location on Thursday can enjoy any drink for just $3. If you don’t want coffee, Dutch Bros also offers smoothies, freezes, teas, and the private-label Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.

Want something more unique? Check out the “secret menu.” Dutch Bros recently shared the most-ordered drinks in Utah with ABC4. Did your favorite make the list?

“We stoked to be part of the Riverdale community,” says Blake Pratt, the local operator of Dutch Bros Riverdale. “We can’t wait to see everyone Thursday!”

In early September, Dutch Bros held a grand opening for its Pleasant Grove location on S Pleasant Grove Boulevard. In late June, Dutch Bros opened a new location in Murray and in December, celebrated the opening of its Provo location. In 2020, Dutch Bros expanded its footprint into Utah with a location in St. George, followed by restaurants in West Jordan, Sandy, and Draper.

Dutch Bros is the nation’s largest family-owned drive-thru coffee company with all drinks handcrafted for each customer. The company was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon.