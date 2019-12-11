Live Now
Judiciary Committee begins deliberations on articles of impeachment
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Coalition against homelessness combats claims that there aren’t enough beds

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)— The Coalition to End Homelessness helps govern the three new homeless resource centers. Tuesday, it held a routine meeting. 

The focus was to evaluate services since The Road Home closed back in November, and to educate the community. 

Before data was released, the coalition took time to clear the air about bed availability. 

According to the state, from November 22 to December 5 all three resource centers were at a 94 percent capacity. 

The coalition says despite beds filling up fast, no one is ever turned away. 

They say there are other options that take patience from the person seeking help. 

Moving forward, the coalition says overcoming gaps in the system starts with better communication.

Related: State officials say there are beds available for homeless

“We wanted to ensure that regardless of where they were accessing the system that as a community, and as partners within the community, and at this table, we could really start to work together and have this open dialogue and conversations in terms of the needs,” Jen Godfrey Utah Community Action said. 

One new way folks dealing with homelessness can get help is by calling 801-990-9999, a 24-hour hotline. 

Last month, the state says that number was called 800 times. 

The coalition wants to stress this is a transition time and understands there is a need for resources and is working to help people as best as it can.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

VIDEO: Small plane crash lands on north Phoenix street with two on board

Thumbnail for the video titled "VIDEO: Small plane crash lands on north Phoenix street with two on board"

Woman’s naughty Christmas light display turns off neighbors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman’s naughty Christmas light display turns off neighbors"

Disney inspired Christmas lights show in Far East El Paso goes viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney inspired Christmas lights show in Far East El Paso goes viral"

Top reasons people land in the ER at the holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top reasons people land in the ER at the holidays"

Someone is putting tiny cowboy hats on pigeons in Las Vegas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone is putting tiny cowboy hats on pigeons in Las Vegas"

Two teens in custody following armed robbery in Riverton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two teens in custody following armed robbery in Riverton"
More Video News

Don't Miss