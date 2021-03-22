Coal spills near Soldier Summit

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A ‘coal’ front attacked Soldier Summit roads on Sunday.

On March 22, a coal spill closed roads near Soldier Summit temporarily.

“Cold, snow, a mess, and a traffic closure,” writes the Utah County Fire Marshal.

According to officials, no one was injured as a result of the spill.

It is unknown at this time what caused the spill.

The Utah Fire Marshal jokes in a social post:

“Nobody was harmed. But our grills will need to wait a little longer to fire up… Maybe because it got cold again or maybe because the road got coaled.”