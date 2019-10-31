Co-founder of FanX starts a new business

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Co-Founder of Salt Lake Comic Convention Bryan Brandenburg has started a new business called ‘Zenerchi.’
Brandenburg says the business’ mission is to create the number one human body simulation, visualization and AI cloud-based platform in the world that will be the catalyst for a new era of products and uses.
For more information, click here.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Midvale residents ‘fed up’ with nightly construction
- Principal, teacher on leave after student wears Hitler costume to school
- Police ramping up presence at Sandy park after incidents in recent years
- SLC dispatch company responds to lawsuit: ‘This is a national problem that we have’
- Chimney fires break out in St. George as temperatures drop