SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Days after releasing her record-breaking album, “Midnights,” Taylor Swift announced her “Eras Tour,” which she says will be a “journey through the musical eras of her career,” both past and present.

While the global musical sensation isn’t making her way to the Beehive State, Utah Swifties don’t have to drive too far to catch their favorite pop icon. Swift’s Eras Tour has five stops and six shows within a half-day’s drive or a two-hour flight from Salt Lake City.

The closest of the five stops for Utahns is just a mere six-hour drive to the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 25. For those fans eager to see Taylor Swift as soon as possible, the tour’s opening show is a little over a 10-hour drive away in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium on March 18.

A Taylor Swift concert could also be used as the perfect summer getaway for those willing to wait a few extra months. The Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado is just an eight-hour drive or about an hour-and-a-half flight away on July 15.

California is also hosting three shows within a week from July 29 to Aug. 5. Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara is just over an 11-hour drive while two shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is just over 10-hours to close out the United States leg of her tour.

According to Google Flights, round-trip tickets for all five stops range from about $280 to $375 per ticket.

Tickets aren’t on sale for the Eras Tour yet, but fans can register now for when Presale Tickets go on sale on Nov. 15, 2022. Swifties have until midnight on Nov. 9 to register for the presale. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 18. Pricing for the shows has not been revealed.

Taylor Swift will be joined on tour by a rotation of openers including Paramore, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, HAIM, OWENN, and beabadoobee.