Closed fire season extended in 11 Utah counties

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – State wildfire officials have recommended an extension of the “closed fire season” for several counties.

This is due to dry conditions and continued wildfire control problems in areas of Juab, Millard, Piute, Sanpete, Sevier, Wayne, Beaver, Iron, Washington, Garfield, and Kane counties, according to fire officials.

The state’s annual closure which normally goes from June 30 to October 31, according to fire officials will instead extend until Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:59 p.m.

Until that time fire officials say debris burning in the unincorporated areas of those eleven counties are not allowed without a permit.

State Forester, Brian Cottam signed the extension proclamations earlier this week.

Fire officials are taking the precaution in response to record fire danger for this time of year as they say much of central and southern Utah has gone without precaution since June.

Fire behavior indices have shown that fuels are at a record low levels and officials say fire behavior models predict rapid-fire growth.

Fire officials say the drier grasses and brush are not only easier to ignite but more challenging to extinguish once they do catch fire.

Violation of the closed fire season is a Class B misdemeanor and can result in a fine of up to $2,500 and one year in jail, according to fire officials.

Those responsible for burning that results in a wildfire response can be found liable for the costs to respond and suppress the fire, according to fire officials.

