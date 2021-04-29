Closed Fire Season advanced to May 1 in southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – Amid an unseasonably high fire danger, Closed Fire Season has been advanced to May 1, 2021, in southern Utah.

Utah Wildfire officials say this affects Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane, and Washington counties.

Closed Fire Season limits open burning on unicorporated state and private lands.

Under Utah State Law, the closed fire season from June to November has one set of rules while the rest of the year has another set of rules.

To get a burn permit during Closed Fire Season, the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, & State Lands outline this Burn Permit Matrix:

Agriculture Fenceline or Ditch/Canal Burning Permitted With Notification Made to Nearest Fire Department Other Agricultural not a Fenceline or Ditch/Canal Permit Required From Fire Warden or County Sheriff Non-Agricultural Burning Not Permitted Due to Closed Fire Season Trash, Oil, Tires, Lands Where Forest, Watershed or Rangeland Threatened Burning Not Permitted

For more information on burn permits, visit the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, & State Lands.