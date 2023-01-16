CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) — A suspect faces 10 charges after a Clinton Police officer allegedly found him driving a stolen truck into oncoming traffic Sunday and had to turn a K-9 officer loose on him when he tried to flee on foot.

Jory Russell Rose, 30, was allegedly driving a stolen white Ford F-150 truck north on 2000 West when the officer attempted to pull him over, according to the arrest’s probable cause statement. Rose allegedly led the officer on a chase into Roy, Utah, and started driving into oncoming traffic. The officer stopped the chase at that time but soon found Rose walking away from the truck in the 2600 block of W. 5800 South with a backpack on.

The officer allegedly yelled for Rose to get on the ground, at which time Rose attempted to throw the truck’s keys behind him into the snow. The officer allegedly warned Rose that if he tried to flee, a K-9 officer would be turned loose to “bite him.”

Rose allegedly asked if the officer was going to shoot him, and when the officer replied he wouldn’t, Rose allegedly yelled “F*** IT, LET’S DO THIS!” and fled on foot. The K-9 officer eventually tackled Rose.

The probable cause statement also said Rose may have ties to several vehicle burglaries in Davis and Weber counties.

The officer reportedly found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two weapons on Rose. Rose faces the following charges: