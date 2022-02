CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) – A house fire that happened in Clinton on Monday is estimated to have caused $450,000 in damages.

Clinton Fire Department, North Davis Fire District, Roy, and Hill Air Force Base Fire Departments responded to a fire Monday.

The fire happened in the area of 1800 West 1520 North Clinton.

A photo taken at the scene shows the extensive damage caused by the flames.

Courtesy: Clinton Fire Department

Four adults from the home have been displaced and no injures were reported.

The fire is still under investigation.