Climbers should avoid these areas as Bureau of Land Management continues surveying in Indian Creek

MONTICELLO, Utah (ABC4) – Thanks to the public’s cooperation in avoiding potential raptor nesting areas in the Indian Creek climbing area, the Bureau of Land Management has completed the first phase of surveying the area.

The Bureau is asking climbers to continue to avoid routes and walls with fledgling birds and raptors as the surveying continues. The process is likely to be completed and the avoidance areas lifted before the fall climbing season, according to press release from the Bureau of Land Management.

As part of Phase 2 of the surveying process, the areas noted on the below map should be avoided.

Click the square in the bottom right corner for full screen.

The Bureau of Land Management is encouraging those with questions on bird habitats or recreational climbing in the Indian Creek area to contact Melissa Wardle, Wildlife Biologist, or Jason Byrd, Recreation Planner, at the BLM Monticello Field Office at 435-587-1500.