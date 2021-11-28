Climber rescued amid snowy conditions in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A mountain climber was rescued after being stuck in the snow while thousands of feet in the air on Saturday.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team (SLCOSAR) say the stranded climber was discovered after hiking up Stairs Gulch in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Rescue crews say the man made a distress call while he was stuck on a cliff around 9,000 ft. above elevation. He was also in snowy, wintry conditions during this time.

(Courtesy of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue)

Officials say the man was “cliffed out,” a climbing term that refers to a situation where a climber can neither safely ascend or descend.

Rescue crews were able to help him down after talking through the steps he should take to climb down safely. After landing on solid ground, crews provided warm clothing and nutrition. Everyone safely made their way out of the trails and to the command post at Storm Mountain.

The entire rescue mission took crews about two hours in total.