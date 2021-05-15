Climber ‘free falls’ 70 feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – An injured climber was rescued after falling 70 feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Friday.

According to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team, crews were dispatched to the scene on May 14, around 10:11 p.m.

Rescue members tell ABC4 that two climbers had been climbing a route called Dream Slate near Narcolepsy Wall in Big Cottonwood Canyon in the dark with headlamps.

Officials say the incident all started when the first climber led the route and lowered off. The second climber then followed “and after climbing the route was cleaning the top anchors when [the 1st climber] said he saw his partner free fall from the top” and land in a large bush.

According to SLCOSAR, it is believed that after the climber fell 70 feet, the large bush was able to break his fall. Rescue members say the climber sustained severe injuries.

Eventually, all parties involved were able to evacuate the scene with the support from Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team, Unified Fire Department, and medical agencies nearby.

“Unified Fire got to the patient first and did patient care while Search and Rescue members packaged and prepared to raise the patient about 40 feet uphill then lower the patient down the trail to the road,” tells the team. “The terrain from the base of the climb, down to the road was steep, rocky, and very loose making it difficult and slow.”

According to SLCOSAR, because of the terrain, it took approximately 25 Search and Rescue members to extract the climber along with many Unified Fire Fighters and paramedics. They say crews were off the mountain after three hours and 15 minutes.

“We wish our patient a speedy and full recovery,” shares the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team.

The current condition of the climber remains unknown at this time.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.