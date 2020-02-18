Climber falls to her death in Wayne County

33-year-old woman was rappelling in a slot canyon when she fell

WAYNE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A woman died after a 40-foot fall in Wayne County Tuesday morning.

Wayne County Sherriff’s Office said it was notified around 9 a.m. that a woman had fallen about 40 feet during a rappel.

Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies and search and rescue responded to Angel Point Cove trailhead in Hanksville.

The woman’s friends told authorities Fiona Heckscher, 33, of Washington, DC, was coming out of the slot canyon when she slid 20 feet and then free-fell about 40 feet to the bottom of the canyon.

A helicopter was called to help with the rescue efforts, but when crews arrived, they learned Heckscher did not survive the fall.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: