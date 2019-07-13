Climber critically injured during fall in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Search and Rescue crews respond to a climber that fell Friday– suffering a partial amputation.

It happened at Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Crews called Life Flight to pull him out of the canyon and took the climber to the hospital, but finding him was not easy.

“Initially took crews a little while to get to him and find him. Location isn’t very good. Spotty with their cell coverage. But they were able to get into him and find him with enough time– hopefully that he’ll make a full recovery,” said Keith Garner with Unified Fire Authority.

They had to hike in a quarter of a mile to find the climber and the route he was climbing was apparently fairly advanced.