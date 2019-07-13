Newsfore Opt-In Form

Climber critically injured during fall in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Search and Rescue crews respond to a climber that fell Friday– suffering a partial amputation.

It happened at Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Crews called Life Flight to pull him out of the canyon and took the climber to the hospital, but finding him was not easy.

“Initially took crews a little while to get to him and find him. Location isn’t very good. Spotty with their cell coverage. But they were able to get into him and find him with enough time– hopefully that he’ll make a full recovery,” said Keith Garner with Unified Fire Authority.

They had to hike in a quarter of a mile to find the climber and the route he was climbing was apparently fairly advanced.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

Competition to grow medical marijuana in Utah heats up

Nearly 300k people join group to storm Area 51 to find alien secrets

Governor pushes back at feds on protection for rare whales

Lights, cameras, action! Five film projects set to film in Utah

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS