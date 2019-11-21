UHP’s ‘Click it or Ticket it’ campaign trying to reach unbelted drivers through humor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Click it or Ticket is the message Utah Highway Patrol is hoping to get across to drivers across the state.

Based on research, UHP said Utahns who do not buckle up are more likely to pay attention to safety messages if they are humorous.

On Thursday, UHP unveiled a new strategy using funny videos to encourage people to use their seat belts.

They hope the light-hearted take on an important message will get more people to buckle up.

“When it comes to seat belt usage, over half the deaths that occur in this state are because of people who are not seat belted,” said Major Steve Winward, Utah Highway Patrol.

The extra push to use your seat belt is strategically planned to begin right before the holiday season when more drivers are on the road and are driving longer distances.

