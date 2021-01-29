Clearfield Police seek elusive fugitive after high-speed chase

CLEARFIELD (ABC4 News) – Clearfield Police and the Utah Attorney General’s Office are asking for your help to find a dangerous wanted fugitive.

Officials say 35-year-old Dustin Giles Andrus is charged with 12 felonies, including rape, sexual assault, and exploitation of a minor. Last week Clearfield PD detectives attempted to arrest Andrus but he led them on a high-speed chase which officers called off for public safety reasons.

Andrus is known to drive two vehicles: a red 1995 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck with Utah license plate # E149CK and a white 2017 Subaru WRX sports car with license plate # V613HP.

If you’ve seen Andrus or know where he is, don’t confront him. Instead, call the Clearfield police tip line at 801-525-2831.