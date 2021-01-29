Clearfield Police searching for man charged with rape, sexual assault

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities in Utah are asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive charged with multiple felonies relating to rape, sexual assault, and exploitation of victims, including minors in 2019 and 2020.

According to a release from the Utah Attorney General’s Office, the ICAC Division, in cooperation with the Clearfield Police Department, are asking for help in locating 35-year-old Dustin Giles Andrus.

Clearfield Police detectives attempted to arrest Andrus last week, but he fled and lead officers on a high-speed chase.

Officers ultimately disengaged in the pursuit due to public safety and Andrus remains on the loose.

Andrus is considered to be dangerous and caution should be exercised before confronting him.

Authorities say Andrus is known to drive a red 1995 Dodge Ram 2500 with Utah license plate E149CK and a white 2017 Subaru WRX with license plate V613HP.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, authorities are asking you to call Clearfield Police tip line at 801-525-2831.