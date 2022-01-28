Clearfield man dead after crashing car into an apartment building

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A Clearfield man has died after he crashed his car into an apartment building Thursday night.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting that a car had crashed into a building at 101 N Main Street in Clearfield.

When officers arrived on the scene they saw a car had crashed into the wall and flung inside of the building. The heavy impact activated one of the sprinkler heads of the building’s fire suppression system and caused water to flow over the top of the crashed car, a press release states.

A 40-year-old man was found inside of the car and police say he was not conscious or breathing when they arrived. Crews extracted the driver and performed life-saving measures on the scene.

The driver was then transported to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Police believe the car veered off the roadway at a high rate of speed, causing it to crash into the apartment building.

One witness told police that the car was traveling northbound on State Street, which bends slightly and becomes Main Street, and said the driver did not attempt to stop or make any movements to stay on the roadway.

Police believe the driver either fell asleep at the wheel or had a medical emergency while driving.

The case is still under investigation.

No one else was injured as a result of this crash.