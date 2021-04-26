Clearfield man admits to starting mobile home on fire for ‘attention’

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A Clearfield man is in custody after he told police he started his mobile home on fire to get attention after experiencing relationship issues.

At around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Clearfield Police received a call from the occupant of the trailer home, later identified as 29-year-old Jordan Berghout, who reported that he had set it on fire.

Arriving first responders spotted visible flames from the home and quickly worked to control the fire and limit damage to neighboring structures.

Berghout admitted to setting his home on fire and was taken into custody. Police say he was booked into the Davis County Jail Sunday night on arson-related charges.

Clearfield Police say the fire severly damaged the rear half of Berghout’s home, but nearby structures were protected from significant damage. A neighboring mobile home that was occupied at the time did sustain fire damage to its exterior portion.

Officers, detectives, and the State Fire Marshall are assisting with the investigation of the fire.