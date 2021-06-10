Clearfield hit-and-run leaves one dead, suspect at large

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A 67-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Clearfield Wednesday night.

Clearfield Police were called to an automobile-pedestrian accident near 500 N Main Street at around 9:30 p.m.

When officers and medical personnel arrived, they reportedly found the pedestrian in critical condition in the roadway being attented to by bystanders.

Police say they learned the man was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Main Street as he was attempting to cross the roadway. There are no crosswalks in the location of the crash.

According to Clearfield Police, the driver did not remain at the scene, but continued north on Main Street and then east on 650 N. Witnesses describe the suspect vehicle as a cream-colored Cadillac passenger car.

While the man was transported to an area hospital by ambulance, police say he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving.

If you witnessed the accident, see a cream-colored Cadillac with front-end damage, have surveillance footage from the area, or have any other information, Clearfield Police ask that you contact the Communications Center at 801-525-2806.

The investigation remains ongoing.