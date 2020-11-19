Clearfield High School, Farmington Junior High School move to online learning due to COVID-19

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Davis School District has announced that Clearfield High School and Farmington Junior High School will be moving to online learning due to COVID-19.

The announcement was made in a press release on Thursday afternoon.

According to the press release, both Clearfield High School and Farmington Junior High School will begin a “soft closure” on Friday, Nov. 20.

Classes for both schools will not be held that day in order to give teachers time prepare for the transition to online learning.

Online classes will begin Monday, Nov. 23 and will run until Friday, Dec. 4, a news release said.

All Davis School District schools will be closed from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving break.

Clearfield High and Farmington Junior High are now the 10th and 11th schools in the Davis School District to move to online learning.

The other nine schools, along with the dates they expect to resume in-person classes can be found below:

Bountiful High School – Nov. 30

Davis High School – Nov. 30

Farmington High School – Nov. 30

Layton High School – Nov. 30

Viewmont High School – Nov. 30

Woods Cross High School – Nov. 30

Shoreline Junior High School – Nov. 30

Legacy Junior High School – Dec. 1

Syracuse Junior High School – Dec. 1

MORE NEWS: