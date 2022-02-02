Clearfield High opens Mindfulness Center for student and faculty mental health

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – Clearfield High School has opened a “mindfulness” center after students raised $66,284 during their 2020 annual Falcons are Fabulous holiday fundraiser.

The center is a space where students and faculty can go when they need to take a moment to “re-center” and focus on their mental health.

Two years later, the Clearfield Care Mindfulness Center is now complete and will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 11:45 a.m. The event will be taking place at Clearfield High in the small gym building at 931 S 1000 E, Clearfield, UT 84015.

The idea for the center sparked from student government officers looking to find ways to offer more mental health and wellness resources to their peers. When students toured a mindfulness space at Davis Behavioral Health, they decided to build their own, using Davis’ space as a reference for what their center would look like and how it would operate.

“Mental health awareness has always been something students at Clearfield High have been

passionate about. With the challenges that 2020 brought we saw the need for mental health

resources grow,” said Natalie Hooten, counselor at Clearfield High. “Our student body officers

wanted to raise money to help and support students and teachers.”

If a student is feeling overwhelmed during class and wants to take a few minutes to decompress, the Mindfulness Center will provide a space for them to do so.

The idea is to “give students a safe, on-campus facility to address their stress, rather than risk students leaving school when they are experiencing a moment of high-anxiety.”

The high school will also be offering a six-week mindfulness program, with sessions taking place in the morning on late-start days and during their mentoring period. The center will be closed to students during lunch hours so that faculty members can also use the facility.

“High school can be a challenge in the best of times, but during these troubling times, students have a million things on their minds. The last thing we want is for them to have nowhere to go when their life gets overwhelming,” said Clearfield High Student Body President, Brady Echols. “We were glad to raise money for a mindfulness center, where students can spend a few minutes decompressing, so they can get back to class and continue learning.”

Students who want to use the center will be required to attend at least one lunch and learn session directed by school counselors, where they will receive instructions on mindfulness techniques and practices.

If a student is still feeling overwhelmed after 10-15 minutes at the center, they will be directed to the counseling center to receive additional help.

The facility will also be utilized as a resource for counselors to be aware of which students are struggling, so that they can check in with those students and help them by offering more assistance and resources when needed.

The Mindfulness Center will be working hand-in-hand with the teen resource center, which offers a place for students in need of a shower, laundry machines, a study space, and other critical resources.

Davis Education Foundation Executive Director, Jodi Lunt, states:

“The goal is to remove barriers to learning for our students. Whether that’s providing a place for students to take care of basic hygiene needs or giving them the opportunity to focus on their mental health, we want them to have access to the resources they need to succeed and feel supported. What makes the Clearfield Cares Mindfulness Center even more special is that it was funded by student-giving. It was inspiring to see the Clearfield students come together for such an important cause.”

