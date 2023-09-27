CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — A house fire that occurred overnight on Tuesday has displaced a family of four in Clearfield.

According to Fire Chief Mark Becraft with North Davis Fire District, the fire broke out just after 10 p.m. on September 26 in a residence at 400 East 200 South.

Crews worked hard during the nighttime hours to keep the fire from spreading to a residence next door.

Everyone was evacuated from the residence safely, except for a family pet, according to Becraft.

North Davis Fire says that the house fire was out within 20 minutes. However, the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though it reportedly began in the kitchen.

No further information on the incident is available at this time.