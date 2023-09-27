CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — A house fire that occurred overnight on Tuesday has displaced a family of four in Clearfield.

According to Fire Chief Mark Becraft with North Davis Fire District, the fire broke out just after 10 p.m. on September 26 in a residence at 400 East 200 South.

(Courtesy of North Davis Fire District)

(Courtesy of North Davis Fire District)

(Courtesy of North Davis Fire District)

Crews worked hard during the nighttime hours to keep the fire from spreading to a residence next door.

Everyone was evacuated from the residence safely, except for a family pet, according to Becraft.

North Davis Fire says that the house fire was out within 20 minutes. However, the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though it reportedly began in the kitchen.

No further information on the incident is available at this time.