Clearfield City to cancel youth sports

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – Clearfield City has canceled youth sports in the city after a “thorough analysis of their recreational programs.”

Clearfield City recreation said the decision was made after an analysis was done through an independent third party.

The analysis reportedly took into consideration the “overarching fiscal impact on the city’s budget, participation trends over time and if a program helps participants, spectators and staff achieve the city’s RISE UP standards.”

The city added that all programs were evaluated by staff and the results were reviewed by the parks and recreation commission and the city council.

According to the city, some programs did not meet the criteria which lead city staff to make the decision to discontinue those programs.

Football was one of those programs that didn’t meet the city’s established cost recovery and participation standards.

The city says even though sports have been discontinued, those who still want to will be able to continue to play sports in newly assigned areas.

The city said in a Facebook post, “We know there are many families and youth who have had positive and life-enhancing experiences as part of the Clearfield Thunder. While this program will no longer be offered within the city, we will ensure that your child will get to participate in this sport in other jurisdictions.”

