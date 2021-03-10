Clearfield teen reported missing found safe

UPDATE (3/10/21 6:17 P.M.): The Clearfield City Police Department reported that Angeline was found safe on Wednesday evening.

ORIGINAL STORY

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – The Clearfield City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen on Wednesday.

Authorities, are searching for 17-year-old Angeline Vasquez, who was last heard from on March 9.

Vaszquez is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with lon hair dyed blonde with blue streaks on the right side, and hazel eyes.

Officials say Vazquez has health issues that require medication.

Police believe she may be traveling to California in a 2006 green Chrysler van with a Montana license plate 2777173C along with two other missing juveniles from Montana, Zariah Gonzalez and Michael Webster.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Clearfield City Police Department at 801-525-2806