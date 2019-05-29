Cleanup underway at Deer Creek Reservoir after semi rollover Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Utah Highway Patrol Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Utah Highway Patrol Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Utah Highway Patrol Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Wasatch County Sheriff's Office Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol Photo: Utah Highway Patrol Photo: Utah Highway Patrol Photo: Utah Highway Patrol Photo: Wasatch County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol prev next

CHARLESTON, Utah (ABC4 News) - Cleanup is underway at Deer Creek Reservoir Tuesday after troopers said a semi hauling butane rolled into the reservoir.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. on SR 189 at mile marker 25.

The road was closed for a while, then crews began to allow drivers to pass through by alternating north and southbound traffic.

Troopers later announced a "hard closure" of SR-180 between SR-113 and Wallsburg that began at 3:30 p.m., and would last "well into the evening." Officials did not have an estimate of when the road would reopen.

Troopers called it a "delicate clean-up situation."

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

