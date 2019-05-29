Cleanup underway at Deer Creek Reservoir after semi rollover
CHARLESTON, Utah (ABC4 News) - Cleanup is underway at Deer Creek Reservoir Tuesday after troopers said a semi hauling butane rolled into the reservoir.
It happened around 11:15 a.m. on SR 189 at mile marker 25.
The road was closed for a while, then crews began to allow drivers to pass through by alternating north and southbound traffic.
Troopers later announced a "hard closure" of SR-180 between SR-113 and Wallsburg that began at 3:30 p.m., and would last "well into the evening." Officials did not have an estimate of when the road would reopen.
Troopers called it a "delicate clean-up situation."
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.
Day Four: Officials say they have DNA evidence linking the uncle to Lizzy, believe she was 'hurt'
Nevada mother's birth caught on camera by son while dad drives
The Justice Files: Good Samaritan becomes suspect in apartment fire
One man - one flag - one Memorial Day message
Attorney: Body of missing 5-year-old Elizabeth Jessica Shelley found
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) - The body of 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley was found, bringing a five-day search for the missing Logan girl to a tragic end.
Searchers discovered the girl's body around 2 p.m. Wednesday after the attorney of Alex Whipple confirmed his client disclosed where they could find her.
Police responded to the area of 50 North 500 West where they discovered Elizabeth's body, according to Alex's attorney.Read the Full Article
Uncle of missing 5-year-old charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Alex Whipple, the uncle of missing 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley was charged Wednesday with murder.
According to court documents, investigators found blood on Whipple, a knife, and a pipe. With the help of the Utah Attorney General's Office investigators used Rapid DNA tests and confirmed the blood belonged to Lizzy, documents state.Read the Full Article
Washington City officials find missing 90-year-old man
5/29: Police say George has been found and is safe.
-------------------
WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for an elderly man that has vanished.Read the Full Article
