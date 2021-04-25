Cleaning up Utah: communities come together to clear up trash across the state

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Community partners are gathering together and pushing for change in celebration of Earth Day.

On April 24, numerous Rocky Mountain Power volunteers teamed up to clean up the Jordan River Parkway.

“So our communities have the power to thrive, we’ll keep working to make a difference,” they share.

According to the team, Rocky Mountain Power volunteers cleared more than 450 pounds of trash from the Jordan River Parkway.

Another community partner, Global High Seas Marine Preserve also dedicated time to clean up the state. The team spent their day cleaning up the river at James Madison Park located near 1100 West and 3300 South.

“Our organization is working hard…We are working with universities and various organizations educating people on what is happening and how we can turn this around,” they add. “Our belief is Earth Day is every day.”

As many continue to set out and dedicate time to sustain and clean the earth here are ten simple ways you too can get involved: