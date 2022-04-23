SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Students at Clayton Middle School walked out of class on Friday in protest of a ban on transgender students in school sports.

In a show of support, the students can be heard chanting, “Let them play!”

The middle school protestors walked out during the rainy afternoon, rejecting the notion that transgender girl shouldn’t be allowed to play in girls’ sports.

The bill, H.B. 11, garnered some controversy, with Gov. Cox moving to veto the bill in late March.

The walkout was approved by the school, although not sponsored by it.

The demonstration came just a few weeks after West High School students protested for the same reason.