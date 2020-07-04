Classic Car Show rolls through streets of Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A classic car show rolled through the streets of Milkcreek Saturday morning, bringing some fun to the 4th of July weekend for the community.

The classic cars moved through the Mount Olympus and East Millcreek neighborhoods starting at 10:00 a.m. The route took the cars past Skyline High School and made their way to Highland Drive.

Watch areas were set up at Wasatch Jr. High School and William Penn Elementary where spectators were asked to socially distance and follow all city and county guidelines.

Photo Courtesy: Carl Hothan

Residents were then able to vote for their favorite cars by calling or texting 385-202-4474 or on ventureout.org.

In case you missed it, there will be another rolling car show on Tuesday, August 4. That parade route will be announced at the end of July.