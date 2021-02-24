Clark Planetarium welcomes public ‘Back 2 Space’ on March 2

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) -The Clark Planetarium announced Wednesday that it will re-open to the public on March 2.

With COVID-19 measures in place, the Planetarium says it is ready to welcome the public “Back 2 Space” to enjoy exhibits and shows in the Hansen Dome and Northrop Grumman IMAX Theatres.

The planetarium says the public can enjoy free exhibits from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. seven days a week. They added that tickets to educational documentaries and star shows, shown in the afternoon will be available for purchase for $7.

Planetarium members are able to enjoy films for free according to officials.

Space is limited and the planetarium says reservations are required and can be made at www.clarkplanetarium.org.

Guests are asked to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing recommendations. The planetarium says COVID-19 building capacity guidelines apply, so visitors are encouraged to make reservations early.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the planetarium says walk-in visitors will not be permitted at this time.

“We’re proud of the work we’ve done during the last year – especially in regard to our online educational programming and community outreach efforts,” said Clark Planetarium

Director Lindsie Smith says, “but we also know the in-person experience – feeling the awe and wonder of space, science, and discovery at the Planetarium – is irreplaceable.”

Smith added that Clark Planetarium’s top priority remains the health, wellness, and safety of patrons and staff, and they will continue to monitor and adjust services as needed to help support public health.

Those who have questions about reservations or Clark Planetarium COVID-19 safety protocols are asked to visit www.clarkplanetarium.org, follow social media, or email reservations@slco.org.