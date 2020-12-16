Civil engineers give Utah a C+ for infrastructure; state’s aging levees fare worst at a D

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah’s population keeps growing rapidly but is our aging infrastructure able to handle the 5 million residents projected to live here by the year 2050? On Wednesday, civil engineers gave the state a report card on the condition of roads, bridges, and water systems.

Let’s face it. As long as the faucet comes on, the toilet flushes, and the roads and bridges are in good condition, we never think about infrastructure.

“It’s really easy for us to take it for granted when things are working smoothly and going well,” Ryan Maw of the American Society of Civil Engineers said. “It’s easy to forget about it.”

But the ASCE says old, deteriorating systems cost each U.S. Household nearly $300 every month.

Craig Friant is the ASCE’s Utah Section Report Card Committee Chairman.

“Each American family loses $3400 a year in disposable income because of our inadequate or outdated infrastructure,” Friant said.

On Wednesday, the Utah section of the ASCE gave the state an overall grade of C+, the same as in 2015.

In individual categories, they gave Aviation a C, Bridges a B+, Canals a D+, Dams a C+, Drinking Water a B- and Hazardous Waste Disposal a C+.

The area Utah scored lowest in is Levees at a D-. The state’s 112 miles of levees are an average of 60 years old and often not properly maintained to hold back floodwater.

“Flooding is a serious problem in Utah further emphasizing the importance of levees,” Friant said. “Public safety information in Utah includes 23 recorded injuries and 30 recorded deaths since 2000.”

Elsewhere the ASCE gave Utah Roads a B+, Solid Waste Disposal like landfills a B-, Stormwater Systems a C+, Transit systems a B+and Wastewater Disposal, i.e. Sewage, a C.

The whole idea of this report card is to raise awareness for policymakers and average citizens.

“Infrastructure should be a priority during state and local budget discussions and during elections,” Friant said.

The full report on Utah’s infrastructure is set to be released in January.



To review the Report Card in detail, go to: https://www.infrastructurereportcard.org/state-item/utah