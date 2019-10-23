City water safe: South Jordan confirms second water test results

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Some residents living in the Daybreak community say they believe their city water is contaminated with chromium six after self-test water kits tested positive. The city has conducted two independent water tests, and both came back negative.

The first results were announced earlier in the week after concerns began surfacing on social media about water possibly causing rashes, itchy skin, and even severe burning.

The second results were confirmed to ABC4 News as soon as the city received word.

Rachael Van Cleave with South Jordan City said while results are coming back negative, she said they have taken action, as their residents’ safety is top priority.

“We want to make sure we leave no stone unturned,” Van Cleave said. “We want to make sure our residents feel safe and secure in their water supply, but also, we want to get to the bottom of the issue.”

Garrett Macklin has been living in Daybreak since 2017 and said his wife has had a rash on her legs and mid-section. However, she is the only one in his family experiencing symptoms.

“My wife she’s taken showers, she’s taken baths and she’s developed a little bit of a rash,” Macklin said.

He said after the recent discussion of these symptoms began surfacing on a Facebook page about other residents experiencing similar issues, his wife, like many others, use a self-test water kit.

“She tested both stripes and both stripes came up with a little bit of chromium six and you know, it’s kinda concerning,” Macklin said.

While the Macklin’s home test tested positive, other residents say they haven’t had any issues with their water affecting their skin.

“We haven’t experienced any changes in our water, we’ve been showering just fine,” said another Daybreak resident Chad Williams. “You know, I’ve got pretty sensitive skin and so something like this definitely would have an impact.”

Williams said he’s aware of the symptoms some residents are experiencing, however, he’s not concerned as he feels the city is properly treating concerns.

While both of South Jordan City’s test results have come back negative, Van Cleave said the city is working with the Salt Lake County Health Department and are asking residents to self-report any symptoms they’re experiencing by clicking here.

