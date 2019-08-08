City prepares to honor code enforcement officer killed one year ago

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As the one year anniversary of the killing of a West Valley City code enforcement officer nears, the city is preparing to honor her.

Employees with West Valley City have been cleaning up the area and placing blue ribbons around city offices in memory of 52-year-old Jill Robinson who had been one of their co-workers for more than 10 years.

West Valley City said she was a trusted colleague, a loving aunt, a proud mother, and a doting grandmother.

Robinsons’ daughters were devastated at the loss of their mother:

“Mom gave us immeasurable joy, love, and guidance,” said Haile Merrill, one of Robinson’s daughters. “Without her, we are filled with sorrow, we are heartbroken and we are lost.”

“Everybody knew when she was around because she would have someone laughing,” said Robinson’s other daughter, Katie Merrill.

Robinson’s daughters say she was passionate about protecting people.

“She loved her job,” said Katie. “She was so excited when she got hired with West Valley. We all were at the ceremony when she got her badge.”

Katie and Haile say they know their mother would want them to be happy and continue living life to the fullest just as she did.

“She celebrated Donut Day every year and Dr. Suess’ birthday,” said Katie. “She was a mom to everybody — even in high school (and) junior high. We would just introduce her to everyone as ‘Mom’ and our friends called her ‘Mom.’”

Robinson was shot and killed on August 9, 2018, by a resident at a home where she was visiting as part of her code enforcement duties.

Gov. Gary Herbert ordered the lowering of the United States flag and Utah flag to honor her life on the day of her funeral and issued the following statement:

“Our hearts have been heavy this week reflecting on the loss of Jill Robinson. She gave so much to her community — not simply working as a code enforcement officer but reaching out to all around her in constant acts of kindness. Utah has lost a wonderful mother, public servant, and friend. Jeanette and I send our deepest condolences to her family, and especially to her children.”

The man convicted in her murder was sentenced to life in prison without parole in May.

