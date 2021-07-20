City popular with tourists named most expensive Utah destination

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you are planning a staycation – or a trip to Utah – you may want to have some extra cash before heading to a popular southeastern desert city.
A recent survey by Cheaphotels.org compared lodging rates across 20 popular destinations in the Beehive State during the month of August. Centrally-located hotels or inns, with at least a 3-star rating, were the only lodgings considered for the survey.
According to the survey, with an average price of $173 for the cheapest double room, Moab, located near Arches National Park in the tourism-heavy Grand County, is the most expensive summer destination in Utah for accommodation.
Moab is home to the iconic Delicate Arch, seen in the slideshow of photos below, and Devils Garden. The city is also near Canyonlands National Park, surrounded by red rock landscapes that feel out-of-this-world.
It attracts thousands of visitors each year, including Jeep fanatics that peruse the landscape. According to the Kem Gardner Institute, Moab’s county, Grand, saw revenues in 2020 surpass the baseline 2019, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, largely because of its outdoor features with little to no COVID-19 restrictions.
Moab narrowly edged out Springdale, located in Washington County, as the most expensive destination by $3. Springdale is home to the immensely popular Zion National Park, one of the largest visited parks in Utah. Taking the third spot is Midway in Wasatch County, located 29 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.
The cheapest destination in Utah, also located near Zion National Park, is St. George. According to the survey, a room could be found for less than $80 a night.
Here are the 20 most expensive summer destinations in the Beehive State, according to the study. The prices are the average rate for each of the cheapest available double room in a minimum 3-star hotel during August 2021:
- Moab: $173
- Springdale: $170
- Midway: $155
- Park City: $126
- Provo: $125
- Monticello: $124
- Green River: $114
- Lehi: $114
- Torrey: $112
- Salt Lake City: $110
- Escalante: $110
- Ogden: $108
- Logan: $107
- Tropic: $107
- Cedar City: $101
- Vernal: $99
- Kanab: $95
- Hurricane: $89
- Panguitch: $79
- St. George: $75
For the full survey, click here.