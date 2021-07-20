City popular with tourists named most expensive Utah destination

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you are planning a staycation – or a trip to Utah – you may want to have some extra cash before heading to a popular southeastern desert city.

A recent survey by Cheaphotels.org compared lodging rates across 20 popular destinations in the Beehive State during the month of August. Centrally-located hotels or inns, with at least a 3-star rating, were the only lodgings considered for the survey.

According to the survey, with an average price of $173 for the cheapest double room, Moab, located near Arches National Park in the tourism-heavy Grand County, is the most expensive summer destination in Utah for accommodation.

Moab is home to the iconic Delicate Arch, seen in the slideshow of photos below, and Devils Garden. The city is also near Canyonlands National Park, surrounded by red rock landscapes that feel out-of-this-world.

View of the Delicate Arch at sunset in the Arches National Park near Moab, Utah on April 21, 2018. – The park which has over 2000 arches that were formed over 100 million years by a combination of water, ice, extreme temperatures and underground salt movement. (Photo by Mark Ralston / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

View of Delicate Arch sandstone rock formation at Arches National Park, near Moab, Utah, 1960s. (Photo by Harvey Meston/Getty Images)

File-In this Friday, Dec. 31,2010 file photo showing Delicate Arch at Arches National Park near Moab, Utah. With five national parks and seven national monuments, Utah stands to lose big if the federal government shuts down Friday night amid failed budget talks. State tourism officials say they could lose millions of dollars in visitor revenue if the parks close as families with kids on spring break change their plans and head elsewhere. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson,File)

FILE – Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah. Record visitation and long lines at Arches National Park in Utah are reviving a push for a reservation system. KUER reports Arches is on track to have its busiest year ever, and that increase in visitation has caused the park to close its gates over 80 times so far in 2021. (AP Photo/Lindsay Whitehurst, File)

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2011, file photo, a lunar eclipse is framed within Turret Arch at Arches National Park near Moab, Utah. The family of a women’s rights activist from Uganda sued the National Park Service this month after she was decapitated last year by a gate at Utah’s Arches National Park. The gate had been left unlatched against federal policy for two weeks before it struck Esther Nakajjigo in June 2020, according to the lawsuit filed in Denver. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

It attracts thousands of visitors each year, including Jeep fanatics that peruse the landscape. According to the Kem Gardner Institute, Moab’s county, Grand, saw revenues in 2020 surpass the baseline 2019, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, largely because of its outdoor features with little to no COVID-19 restrictions.

Moab narrowly edged out Springdale, located in Washington County, as the most expensive destination by $3. Springdale is home to the immensely popular Zion National Park, one of the largest visited parks in Utah. Taking the third spot is Midway in Wasatch County, located 29 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

The cheapest destination in Utah, also located near Zion National Park, is St. George. According to the survey, a room could be found for less than $80 a night.

Here are the 20 most expensive summer destinations in the Beehive State, according to the study. The prices are the average rate for each of the cheapest available double room in a minimum 3-star hotel during August 2021:

Moab: $173 Springdale: $170 Midway: $155 Park City: $126 Provo: $125 Monticello: $124 Green River: $114 Lehi: $114 Torrey: $112 Salt Lake City: $110 Escalante: $110 Ogden: $108 Logan: $107 Tropic: $107 Cedar City: $101 Vernal: $99 Kanab: $95 Hurricane: $89 Panguitch: $79 St. George: $75

For the full survey, click here.