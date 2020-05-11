City of North Salt Lake working to fix odor problem

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) — According to the City of North Salt Lake, for the past few months, the South Davis Sewer District has been releasing unpleasant odors, causing the city to issue a Notice of Violation on May 5th to resolve the problem.

The Sewer District has made efforts to resolve the issue, but they continued, causing quality of life issues for nearby residents, a release said.

The District has been quick in responding to complaints about the odor and made many changes to the plant to fix the problem. Though the problem has been reduced, the District currently believes but are not completely sure that the source of the problem is the trickling filter.

They will update the filter by the end of May, within the time limit of the Notice of Violation.

In addition, the District hired Jacobs Engineering, to inspect and evaluate the plant to find the source of the odor. Their evaluation may take up to 30 days. Once it is complete, the District will create a plan to solve any of the problems that Jacob’s Engineering uncovers.

The District and City encourage the public to contact Dal Wayment, District Director, at (801)580-3889 when they notice these smells. Click here to read the full release.

Latest Posts: