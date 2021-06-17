City of Mapleton issues boil order after Total Coliform, E. coli found in water

Water pours slowly out of the faucet on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Dallas, in the home of Nora Espinoza, after a handyman made a repair to a broken pipe beneath the sink. After the repair was made, another leak was discovered in a broken pipe outside of the home. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – A water boil order has been issued for the city of Mapleton.

The boil order was issued after city officals were informed of Total Coliform and E. coli bacteria in the city’s water sources.

Until further notice, the city asks that residents do not drink or use the water for making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or preparing food without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for three minutes, and let cool before using. Another option is using bottled water.

Boiling will kill bacteria in the water, making it safe to use.

City officials say bacterial contamination can sometimes occur in water spring sources, particularly in times of drought.

Click here for more information.