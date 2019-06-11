Newsfore Opt-In Form

City manager calls Manti one of Utah’s ‘best-kept secrets’

MANTI, (ABC4 News) – ABC4 News crew traveled to Sanpete County Monday to visit one of the state’s four original cities: Manti.

City Manager Kent Barton says Manti has one of the highest concentration of pioneer-era buildings in the state of Utah. Barton says there’s been a big focus commercially and residentially to preserve and restore some of these gems.

“We’re trying to bring new in and preserve the old that we have,” said Barton.

For more of the happenings in Manti, visit http://manticity.com.

