City Council candidate Hubert Huh sues Draper to get back on ballot

DRAPER (ABC4 News) – One minute and 29 seconds. It’s the time by which a video shows Draper City Council candidate Hubert Huh missed his filing deadline on August 6th. Now Huh is suing the city.

A lawsuit filed Monday claims City Recorder Laura Oscarson initially told Mr. Huh the wrong deadline date and refused to help him when he arrived at her office on the correct one.

Attorney Todd Weiler is representing Huh in the case.

“After he walks in the first thing she says is ‘It’s 5:01. You’re disqualified’,” Weiler said. “Is it the time on Hubert’s watch? Is it the time on her watch? Is it the time on the wall?”

Weiler says private investigators established that the wall clock is two and a half minutes fast.

The time stamp on a security video shows Huh walked in at 5:01:29 but Huh says his phone read 5 pm sharp and after months of campaigning he was devastated by his disqualification.

“You know, I haven’t died but to me, if I can describe that kind of dying moment,” Huh said. “Because for the election, as a candidate if your votes are not counted, disqualified, that’s kind of death so I felt like I was dying.”

In a statement, Draper Mayor Troy Walker said “What has not been mentioned is that Huh did not have his financial disclosure information when he arrived…This isn’t about anyone person or candidate- it’s about the law.”

Still Huh is suing for a do-over.

“We’ve asked them to either do a re-do primary election,” Weiler said. “Or in the alternative, which I think is more practical, just to list him on the November ballot.”



Now the clock is ticking on this lawsuit because Draper will begin printing and mailing their General Election ballots in September.

