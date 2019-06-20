City changes parade rules after Confederate group presence

Breaking News
FILE – The group Soldier Summit Grays, formerly known as the Sons of Confederate Veterans, marched in the 2018 Midvale parade and in other area parades while flying the Confederate flag.

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — A Salt Lake City suburb has changed its rules for what groups can participate in a city parade after a Confederate group marched last year.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Midvale City Council unanimously approved a policy Tuesday that allows groups to walk in its Harvest Days Parade by invitation only.

The group did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment Wednesday.

City communications director Laura Magness says the group had promised not to fly the flag when it applied this year to participate in the August event.

The group is not expected to be invited.

