City and county officials say 2002 Winter Olympics infrastructure in good shape 20 years later

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – 20-years ago today Salt Lake City welcomed the world to the 2002 winter games.



While much has changed since Salt Lake hosted the Olympics, the spirit of the Winter Games lives on.

And fortunately, the venues are still in good shape.



Salt Lake County Jenny Wilson tells ABC4, “We built infrastructure in this community over the past 20 years that’s paid off.” Now with the excitement of the games being held in Beijing, fingers are crossed that Salt Lake City will get the opportunity to host the games in either 2030 or 2034.

Formerly known as the E Center, the Maverik Center in West Valley City still has Olympic signage in the parking lot which opened in 1997. Today the venue continues to host a variety of concerts and events.



Rice Eccles Stadium home of the 2002 Olympic cauldron significant renovation to meet Olympics standard to host the opening and closing ceremonies.



Utah ​Olympic Park in Park city built for the 2002 games remains a year-round adventure and filled with Olympic history.



In Kearns, the Utah Olympic oval remains a key speedskating venue as well as training base for the U.S. team year-round.



Taylorsville Mayor, Kristie Overson recalls attending the opening ceremony and says the venues have fared well over the years. “I think they’ve held up very well, and the Olympic oval has been a great venue even today it’s well utilized” says Overson.



ABC4 spoke with Cassidy Hansen ​who’s a policy analyst and public liaison for the city of West Jordan, she says she was only​ six years old at the time of the winter games and recalls driving down with her family to attend some of the festivities.



Hansen also feels strongly about the conditions of the Winter Games venues “I think Utah has done a really good job at utilizing their venues and making sure we can use them for different events and sports today.”



Officials with Utah Transit Authority recalls transporting about 40 million spectators to and from events during the 2002 Winter Games.



State officials are hopeful more people will be encouraged use public transit this month to visit some of the commemorating the 20th anniversary of Salt Lake City’s Olympic experience.