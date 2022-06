(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Utah using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,687,992 which is 197% higher than the state average of $567,714.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Utah

#1. Salt Lake City: 9

#2. Provo-Orem: 7

#3. Summit Park: 5

#4. Heber: 4

#4. Ogden-Clearfield: 4

#6. St. George: 1

#29. New Harmony

– Typical home value: $753,269

– 1-year price change: +39.1%

– 5-year price change: +106.4%

– Metro area: St. George

#28. South Jordan

– Typical home value: $754,337

– 1-year price change: +30.4%

– 5-year price change: +81.3%

– Metro area: Salt Lake City

#27. Coalville

– Typical home value: $759,106

– 1-year price change: +35.2%

– 5-year price change: +96.2%

– Metro area: Summit Park

#26. Fruit Heights

– Typical home value: $768,655

– 1-year price change: +30.6%

– 5-year price change: +92.2%

– Metro area: Ogden-Clearfield

#25. Lindon

– Typical home value: $775,217

– 1-year price change: +21.8%

– 5-year price change: +77.3%

– Metro area: Provo-Orem

#24. Bluffdale

– Typical home value: $775,452

– 1-year price change: +29.0%

– 5-year price change: +77.1%

– Metro area: Salt Lake City

#23. Cottonwood Heights

– Typical home value: $779,987

– 1-year price change: +28.2%

– 5-year price change: +84.9%

– Metro area: Salt Lake City









#22. Erda

– Typical home value: $780,058

– 1-year price change: +31.9%

– 5-year price change: +80.2%

– Metro area: Salt Lake City







#21. Elk Ridge

– Typical home value: $781,424

– 1-year price change: +32.3%

– 5-year price change: +97.7%

– Metro area: Provo-Orem

#20. Midway

– Typical home value: $784,452

– 1-year price change: nan%

– 5-year price change: +76.6%

– Metro area: Heber

#19. Peoa

– Typical home value: $792,084

– 1-year price change: +34.3%

– 5-year price change: +84.0%

– Metro area: Summit Park

#18. Genola

– Typical home value: $807,200

– 1-year price change: +20.7%

– 5-year price change: +77.9%

– Metro area: Provo-Orem

#17. Daniel

– Typical home value: $811,371

– 1-year price change: +23.3%

– 5-year price change: +91.7%

– Metro area: Heber

#16. Mapleton

– Typical home value: $830,900

– 1-year price change: +31.5%

– 5-year price change: +89.1%

– Metro area: Provo-Orem

#15. Charleston

– Typical home value: $845,252

– 1-year price change: +19.2%

– 5-year price change: +100.5%

– Metro area: Heber

#14. Holladay

– Typical home value: $847,327

– 1-year price change: +25.6%

– 5-year price change: +81.9%

– Metro area: Salt Lake City

#13. Draper

– Typical home value: $868,104

– 1-year price change: +28.5%

– 5-year price change: +80.0%

– Metro area: Salt Lake City

#12. Eden

– Typical home value: $904,975

– 1-year price change: +40.7%

– 5-year price change: +110.9%

– Metro area: Ogden-Clearfield

#11. Francis

– Typical home value: $925,594

– 1-year price change: +48.5%

– 5-year price change: +120.1%

– Metro area: Summit Park

#10. Woodland Hills

– Typical home value: $959,668

– 1-year price change: +32.7%

– 5-year price change: +89.8%

– Metro area: Provo-Orem

#9. Huntsville

– Typical home value: $962,916

– 1-year price change: +36.0%

– 5-year price change: +110.0%

– Metro area: Ogden-Clearfield

#8. Highland

– Typical home value: $1,078,915

– 1-year price change: +33.1%

– 5-year price change: +87.6%

– Metro area: Provo-Orem

#7. Woodland

– Typical home value: $1,099,541

– 1-year price change: +56.0%

– 5-year price change: +137.1%

– Metro area: Summit Park

#6. Mount Olympus

– Typical home value: $1,137,235

– 1-year price change: +27.6%

– 5-year price change: +83.3%

– Metro area: Salt Lake City

#5. Hideout

– Typical home value: $1,174,512

– 1-year price change: +20.4%

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Heber

#4. Alpine

– Typical home value: $1,201,298

– 1-year price change: +31.6%

– 5-year price change: +83.8%

– Metro area: Provo-Orem

#3. Granite

– Typical home value: $1,228,008

– 1-year price change: +31.5%

– 5-year price change: +91.1%

– Metro area: Salt Lake City

#2. Alta

– Typical home value: $1,495,473

– 1-year price change: +19.7%

– 5-year price change: +44.2%

– Metro area: Salt Lake City

#1. Park City

– Typical home value: $1,687,992

– 1-year price change: +50.8%

– 5-year price change: +97.7%

– Metro area: Summit Park