(Stacker) — It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City, UT metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. Data was available for 30 cities and towns in Salt Lake City.

1 / 30Stacker

30. Bingham Canyon, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$51,543 (+13.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$207,218 (+96.0%)

– Typical home value: $422,999 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

2 / 30 Stacker

29. Cottonwood West, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$52,252 (+12.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$206,719 (+75.3%)

– Typical home value: $481,186 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

3 / 30 Stacker

28. Kearns, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$53,892 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$217,538 (+93.6%)

– Typical home value: $449,977 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

4 / 30 Stacker

27. Taylorsville, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$55,113 (+12.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$229,571 (+84.6%)

– Typical home value: $501,011 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

5 / 30 Stacker

26. West Valley City, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$55,604 (+13.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$222,148 (+87.9%)

– Typical home value: $474,884 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

6 / 30 Stacker

25. White City, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$58,495 (+12.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$242,154 (+88.7%)

– Typical home value: $515,067 (#22 most expensive city in metro)ADVERTISING

7 / 30 Stacker

24. Midvale, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$60,043 (+13.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$234,263 (+82.4%)

– Typical home value: $518,624 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

8 / 30 Stacker

23. Salt Lake City, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$61,760 (+11.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$266,185 (+76.8%)

– Typical home value: $612,959 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

9 / 30 Stacker

22. Murray, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$64,528 (+12.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$259,532 (+83.6%)

– Typical home value: $570,017 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

10 / 30 Stacker

21. West Jordan, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$69,187 (+13.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$261,027 (+84.2%)

– Typical home value: $570,889 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

11 / 30 Stacker

20. Millcreek, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$70,255 (+11.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$296,095 (+78.1%)

– Typical home value: $675,151 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

12 / 30 Stacker

19. Oquirrh, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$70,305 (+14.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$250,555 (+85.2%)

– Typical home value: $544,522 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

13 / 30 Stacker

18. Tooele, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$72,195 (+19.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$227,137 (+106.3%)

– Typical home value: $440,870 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

14 / 30 Stacker

17. Herriman, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$74,440 (+12.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$288,719 (+75.4%)

– Typical home value: $671,414 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

15 / 30 Stacker

16. Sandy, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$76,235 (+12.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$303,053 (+81.9%)

– Typical home value: $673,161 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

16 / 30 Stacker

15. Riverton, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$80,290 (+13.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$298,489 (+79.7%)

– Typical home value: $672,877 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

17 / 30 Stacker

14. Bluffdale, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$82,664 (+12.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$313,149 (+70.8%)

– Typical home value: $755,421 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

18 / 30 Stacker

13. South Jordan, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$84,108 (+13.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$312,163 (+74.1%)

– Typical home value: $733,520 (#9 most expensive city in metro)ADVERTISING

19 / 30 Stacker

12. Grantsville, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$86,824 (+19.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$256,075 (+90.7%)

– Typical home value: $538,476 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

20 / 30 Stacker

11. Cottonwood Heights, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$88,057 (+12.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$341,950 (+78.5%)

– Typical home value: $777,281 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

21 / 30 Stacker

10. Holladay, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$90,737 (+12.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$365,820 (+75.7%)

– Typical home value: $849,245 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

22 / 30 Stacker

9. Vernon, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$91,745 (+23.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$365,820 (data not available)

– Typical home value: $482,324 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

23 / 30 Stacker

8. Stockton, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$91,871 (+31.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$197,738 (+106.3%)

– Typical home value: $383,818 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

24 / 30 Stacker

7. Stansbury Park, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$93,856 (+19.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$278,291 (+93.9%)

– Typical home value: $574,722 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

25 / 30 Stacker

6. Draper, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$103,548 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$371,166 (+75.2%)

– Typical home value: $864,508 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

26 / 30 Stacker

5. Rush Valley, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$142,397 (+25.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$349,184 (+101.3%)

– Typical home value: $693,807 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

27 / 30 Stacker

4. Erda, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$143,402 (+21.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$356,195 (+79.2%)

– Typical home value: $805,966 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

28 / 30 Stacker

3. Alta, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$153,153 (+11.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$546,833 (+57.3%)

– Typical home value: $1,501,462 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

29 / 30 Stacker

2. Mount Olympus, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$155,549 (+16.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$483,952 (+76.7%)

– Typical home value: $1,114,730 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

30 / 30 Stacker

1. Granite, Utah

– 1-year price change: +$174,935 (+16.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$562,690 (+84.9%)

– Typical home value: $1,225,606 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1