Cities asking for public input on new transit options for Salt Lake Valley

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake, Millcreek, and Holladay are asking for community feedback to help decide on a preferred transit type and route.

This is as part of an ongoing study to “improve connectivity and reduce congestion between the cities well into the future” according to a news release.

Officials say “Local Link,” launched in late 2020, is an effort to address the growing population and traffic projections for 2050 when the population of the Salt Lake Valley is expected to have doubled.

Officials say four potential transit types have been identified as part of the Local Link study: a streetcar, Light Rail, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), and an enhanced bus.

The study analyzes two main routes Highland Drive and 1300 East, extending from 2100 South in Sugar House to 4500 South in Holladay.

Residents from all four cities are asked to help narrow the options to the most preferred by visiting locallinkstudy.com to learn about each transit type and to complete a short survey from now through April 22, 2021.

“Local Link is a collective effort between the four cities to address an important transportation need and to plan ahead for future growth. With the way things are changing in this valley, we know that widening roads and relying on cars alone can’t be our only options,” says Lynn Jacobs, Local Link Project Manager, and Salt Lake City Transportation Engineer. “Major infrastructure projects are slated for our cities in the next five years, and now is the time to plan these solutions and understand what our communities need.”

After the public has given their input and it has been analyzed, the study team says they will identify the preferred option, which will be presented to each city council later this year.

Once adopted, city officials say they will come together and work to get the preferred option incorporated into the regional transportation plan and find out how to pay for its implementation.