SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A churchgoing Springville man who was arrested on child pornography charges in late March has been arrested for the second time in two weeks.

On Monday, 54-year-old Kevin G. Sykes was arrested for forcible sodomy, human trafficking, sexual abuse of a minor, child abuse and obstructing justice.

Sykes was previously arrested for having photos on his phone depicting boys ranging from around 8 to 16 years old.

Furthermore, Sykes held a position in a church where he works with young men and boys in the same age range.

A press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) states that on Monday, April 18, detectives went to a home in Santaquin, Utah to arrest Sykes after new information came to light.

According to police, when detectives arrived at the home, Sykes refused to follow orders, and his relative, 34-year-old Amanda Freer, grabbed onto him in an attempt to pull him back inside the home. Freer fought with detectives, swinging her arms and hitting them, before they were able to take her into custody.

Freer was booked into Utah County Jail on two counts of assault on a peace officer.

Sykes’ arrest resulted from an investigation that came to light after UCSO posted a release on April 5 about his prior arrest on child pornography charges.

The victim in this case is a teenager, reportedly younger than 18, who was groomed and victimized by Sykes over a four-year period.

No further information is currently available.