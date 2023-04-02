SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — President Russell M. Nelson, leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced plans to build 15 new temples worldwide during the last session of the church’s general conference today, Apr. 2.

President Nelson announced plans to build 15 new temples in the following locations:

Retalhuleu, Guatemala

Iquitos, Peru

Teresina, Brazil

Natal, Brazil

Tuguegarao City, Philippines

Iloilo, Philippines

Jakarta, Indonesia

Hamburg, Germany

Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

San Jose, California

Bakersfield, California

Springfield, Missouri

Winchester, Virginia

Charlotte, North Carolina

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

The Church is headquartered here in Salt Lake City, Utah, where its biannual conference took place. Once plans to build all announced temples are fulfilled, the Church will have over 300 temples around the world. As of last fall, The Church said it has 168 operating temples.

During President Nelson’s five years as The Church’s president, he announced 133 new temples, roughly doubling the current number of temples at the time.

For more information on the new temple locations, click here.