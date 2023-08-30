ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — After being closed for nearly half a decade, the LDS temple in St. George will soon be unveiled to the public with the completion of extensive renovations.

Following the 2018 announcement by Church President Russell M. Nelson to renovate pioneer-era temples, the St. George Temple was then abruptly closed in 2019.

Now, with various improvements and updates made in recent years, the Church will be re-opening the temple this fall, with an open house available to the public from Friday, September 15, through to Saturday, November 11 — with the exception of Sundays and during general conference.

Following the open house, the temple will officially be rededicated on Sunday, December 10.

Aerial photo of the renovated St. George Temple (Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Originally constructed and dedicated in 1877, the St. George Temple was the first of its kind to be built in the state of Utah.

It is said that Brigham Young, the second head of the LDS Church after Joseph Smith, was highly involved in the construction of the St. George Temple — reportedly visiting the temple “as often as possible” and attending the temple dedication despite his ill health.

The Church states that renovations on the temple include extensive structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, seismic upgrades, and finishing work, as well as exterior work such as new walkways, landscaping, and water features.

According to the Church, entrance to the temple is reserved only for members — making this event a unique opportunity for those in the community to tour the renovated space.

Admission is free for the open house, though reservations are highly recommended. The Church’s website advises those who plan on visiting to bring comfortable shoes and modest dress.

The St. George Temple is located at 250 East 400 South. For more details and to make reservations for the open house, visit the Church website.